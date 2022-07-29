Avera Medical Minute
Bergen Reilly was honored to represent her country for Team USA in Pan-Am games in volleyball

O’Gorman Knights standout returns from winning gold medal for Team USA
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman senior to be Bergen Reilly is back from the Pan Am games in Tulsa where she helped Team USA win a gold medal over Brazil. It was her second straight year representing her country playing the game she loves and she will play her college volleyball at the highest level for Nebraska.

So what was it like for Bergen, wearing the uniform representing her country? ”Yeah it’s really such an honor. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it like when you walk out and they start playing the National Anthem it’s just a little different when you have the flag on your chest. My parents always tear up when the National Anthem starts playing. It’s such a special thing getting to play for your country and knowing that everyone’s watching and everyone is behind you,” says Reilly.

Bergen will finish her senior season of volleyball this fall at O’Gorman and head to Lincoln, NE in January to start college. She was on Calling All Sports today and that show is archived on the CAS web site www.callingallsportssd.com. It was a fun interview.

