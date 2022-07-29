Brian Jamros named president of Sioux Falls Canaries Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO of True North Equity Partners and owner of the Sioux Falls Canaries minor league professional baseball team, Brian Slipka, announced a new president for the Canaries has been hired.

Brian Jamros will officially assume his new role as President of the Sioux Falls Canaries in August, according to a press release. Jamros and his family will be relocating to the Sioux Falls area.

“We are excited to bring Brian Jamros on board to lead the Canaries as the team’s new president,” said Slipka. “With over 15 years of experience in athletics administration, he brings a strong financial and leadership skillset to the job that will help us to provide an elite experience for our fans and allow us to eventually earn the right to become South Dakota’s premier sports and entertainment asset.”

“My family and I are looking forward to becoming fixtures in the community,” said Jamros. “My goal is to make Canaries games and the Birdcage a destination for both local community members and visitors to Sioux Falls.”

Jamros’ credentials

Jamros holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology/sport management, a master’s degree in organizational management, and an MBA, all from Concordia University – St. Paul. He brings to the Canaries organization extensive and varied athletics administration experience from the collegiate and high school levels, having managed large departments and business development efforts in several previous roles.

Jamros most recently served as director of athletics and activities at Centennial High School in Circle Pines, Minnesota. Previously, he served as the director of athletics at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, where he led a department with 22 varsity sports. He served as the vice president and director of athletics at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon, where he led the school through the transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II. He has experience with Division I, as well, from when he worked for the University of Minnesota. Jamros started his sports administration career at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he served in the roles of assistant athletic director and associate athletic director.

