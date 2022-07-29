Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries swept in Kansas City despite another HR from Jabari Henry

Henry hits 23rd HR in Birds loss
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry showed why he make the Allstar game once again Thursday night in Kansas City as the Canaries jumped on top of the powerful Monarchs on Henry’s 23rd home run of the season which leads the American Association. But JC Escarra slammed a 2-run homer to give KC the lead for good. Henry knocked in his 64th run of the season to narrow the margin to 4-2 but that was the final score.

The Birds (24-39) will host Kansas City starting Friday night at SF Stadium. They have fallen to 5-1/2 games out of the final playoff spot in the western division and have lost 8 of the last 10 games.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Michael Ambrose from Clark, SD wanted for multiple domestic abuse charges
UPDATE: Wanted Clark man spotted in Watertown, now in custody
Simion's Tacos
California-style taqueria opened in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Viking players are excited to learn from new Head Coach Kevin O'Connell
The Vikings are learning a new way and they seem excited about it at training camp
Rob Rassey is excited to work under new GM Tony Gasparini as Stampede Head Coach
Meet the new Stampede Coach Rob Rassey who’s fired up to be in Sioux Falls
Bergen Reilly was honored to represent her country in Pan Am Games for Team USA
Bergen Reilly was honored to represent her country for Team USA in Pan-Am games in volleyball
Mitchell and Harrisburg defeat Rapid City teams at State "A" Legion Tournament
Harrisburg eliminates Post 320 and Mitchell knocks off Post 22 in Rapid City