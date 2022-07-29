Canaries swept in Kansas City despite another HR from Jabari Henry

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry showed why he make the Allstar game once again Thursday night in Kansas City as the Canaries jumped on top of the powerful Monarchs on Henry’s 23rd home run of the season which leads the American Association. But JC Escarra slammed a 2-run homer to give KC the lead for good. Henry knocked in his 64th run of the season to narrow the margin to 4-2 but that was the final score.

The Birds (24-39) will host Kansas City starting Friday night at SF Stadium. They have fallen to 5-1/2 games out of the final playoff spot in the western division and have lost 8 of the last 10 games.

