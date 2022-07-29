Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DANR awards Sioux Falls for its quality drinking water

South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources logo
South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources logo(State of South Dakota)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced that the City of Sioux Falls Public Works public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence.

“Consistent success is a true measure of excellence,” said DANR Secretary, Hunter Roberts. “With more than 11 years of consecutive compliance, the City of Sioux Falls has demonstrated its commitment to providing its customers with safe and reliable drinking water.”

To qualify for the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence, public water systems and their system operations specialists had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards, and certification requirements for ten consecutive years or more.

“This award is a major accomplishment for the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Water Purification,” said Ryan Johnson, Utility Administrator. “Our team continually works and strives for the highest-quality water for its citizens and customers.”

System’s operations specialists

The system’s operations specialists are Michael Lund, Thomas Brown, Gavin Graverson, Gregory Schuler, Jeff Even, Scott Varns, Terry Schlotterback, Darin Freese, Matthew James, Victor Huber, Jesse Akland, Joseph Barber, Wade Kunkel, Steven Boone, Jake Sees, Cody Moxley, Jason Wegehaupt, Ronald Ellefson, Joshua Lewis, Rick Kruse, Rollin Tiggelaar, Darin McDonnel, Justin Horn, Andrew Herda, Jordan Wilson, Jon Nelson, Tyson Cerkowniak, Kurt Anderson, Chris Myers, Dan Lewis, Steven Menholt, Justin Christensen, Jeremy Eade, Major McGruder, Lyle Larson, Darin Granum, Joshua Lown, Caden McDonnel, Brett Bartels, Colby Prins, Joshua Sturges, Alex Voigt, Joe Gleich, Andrew Ideker, Paul Hugo, Jon Pederson, Garrett Tiehen, and Tim Stefanich.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Descendants of W.H. Lyon family say fairground land should not be sold. Pictured are William H....
Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Police were able to locate the suspect, Samuel Schroeder, 29, from Sioux Falls, who now faces a...
Police: Suspect threatened victim with knife for trying to help woman

Latest News

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt perform together at the Washington Pavilion on Oct. 19,2022
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt to perform together in Sioux Falls
Dr. Solomon is a medical oncologist with Avera Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Sioux...
Avera McKennan announces staffing changes for Board of Trustees
South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office
South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June