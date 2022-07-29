DANR awards Sioux Falls for its quality drinking water

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced that the City of Sioux Falls Public Works public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence.

“Consistent success is a true measure of excellence,” said DANR Secretary, Hunter Roberts. “With more than 11 years of consecutive compliance, the City of Sioux Falls has demonstrated its commitment to providing its customers with safe and reliable drinking water.”

To qualify for the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence, public water systems and their system operations specialists had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards, and certification requirements for ten consecutive years or more.

“This award is a major accomplishment for the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Water Purification,” said Ryan Johnson, Utility Administrator. “Our team continually works and strives for the highest-quality water for its citizens and customers.”

System’s operations specialists

The system’s operations specialists are Michael Lund, Thomas Brown, Gavin Graverson, Gregory Schuler, Jeff Even, Scott Varns, Terry Schlotterback, Darin Freese, Matthew James, Victor Huber, Jesse Akland, Joseph Barber, Wade Kunkel, Steven Boone, Jake Sees, Cody Moxley, Jason Wegehaupt, Ronald Ellefson, Joshua Lewis, Rick Kruse, Rollin Tiggelaar, Darin McDonnel, Justin Horn, Andrew Herda, Jordan Wilson, Jon Nelson, Tyson Cerkowniak, Kurt Anderson, Chris Myers, Dan Lewis, Steven Menholt, Justin Christensen, Jeremy Eade, Major McGruder, Lyle Larson, Darin Granum, Joshua Lown, Caden McDonnel, Brett Bartels, Colby Prins, Joshua Sturges, Alex Voigt, Joe Gleich, Andrew Ideker, Paul Hugo, Jon Pederson, Garrett Tiehen, and Tim Stefanich.

