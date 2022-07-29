Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg eliminates Post 320 and Mitchell knocks off Post 22 in Rapid City

Harrisburg advances and Mitchell remains unbeaten along with SF East at State “A” Legion Tourney
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was win or go home for Harrisburg Thursday in Rapid City at the State “A” Legion Baseball Tournament. And Harrisburg responded with a 4-2 over RC Post 320 to advance in the elimination bracket Friday. Pierre did the same with a 7-6 win over Brandon Valley and Post 8 dropped a 1-run game to top-seeded Brookings Wednesday.

Speaking of the Bandits, SF East jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and went on to give Brookings it’s first loss 3-1. So Mitchell will face SF East Friday night as the only unbeaten teams left at Fitzgerald Stadium after Post 18 dominated Post 22 8-2, something that rarely happens on their home field.

The championship game is set for Sunday with the winner of the SF East and Mitchell game Friday night in the drivers seat of the double elimination tournament.

