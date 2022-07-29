Heat, humidity levels start to rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have enjoyed some very nice weather the past few days for late July but the heat and humidity levels start to rise as we head into the weekend and will continue into the first week of August.

Tonight though will remain quiet with a mainly clear sky and a light southeast wind with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Some models want to print a few isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight west of I-29, but not all agree on this idea.

We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky both Saturday and Sunday with only isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances sit at 20% or less and severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s Saturday with upper 80s to upper 90s Sunday. Dewpoints will slowly climb through the weekend with everyone in the 60s Sunday.

The heat and humidity will be with us as we kick off the first week of August. We stay mostly dry with only isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms at times. Highs will be in the 90s with triple digits for most Tuesday and some on Wednesday. As a result, we have declared FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Tuesday and Wednesday because of the heat and humidity.

