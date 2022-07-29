The HUB launches to serve BIPOC business groups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After over two years of planning and collaboration, The HUB is finally getting on it’s feet in Sioux Falls. Co-Founders Kuol Malou and Julian Beaudion said they came to the idea realizing that businesses owned by refugees, immigrants and People of Color needed a better way to connect.

“I moved here in 2016, and I’m the type of person who likes to meet new people and be in new spaces. So I wanted to share that experience. Growing up as a refugee, I was kind of forced into playing that role of being the person who is the connector.” Malou said.

“This is something that will leave a lasting legacy on the city of Sioux Falls. Often times, I think about my daughters, I have three gorgeous daughters. And how they will be represented in our community, and also how they will feel once they step into certain communities.” Beaudion said.

The organization hopes to act as a central resource for those looking to start businesses. Whether that be financial programs, creative ideas, or networking.

“We really want to be the centralized location for Black, Brown, Indigenous, People of Color, refugee and immigrant business owners and also business professionals. But more than just a networking group, we want to make sure that we are developing our individuals, so that we can step into roles of leadership.” Beaudion said.

Both hope that those interactions will help build stronger ties between business and individuals, helping create a stronger bond.

“You may not benefit from my connection, but I can help you connect with somebody that may benefit from that interaction.” Malou said.

And by helping each other, they can help make sure Sioux Falls will always have a strong and diverse community of business professionals.

“We can plan around financial literacy, start developing generational wealth within our own communities. So that we can build a foundation of resources to lean on each other.” Beaudion said.

Both Malou and Beaudion said they expect many people will reach out to them in the coming weeks and months, and they hope it will only help build the list of resources available for people in the community.

