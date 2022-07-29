Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kevin O’Connell era begins for CJ Ham & Minnesota Vikings

First year head coach connecting with new team
Beginning his first season in Minnesota
Beginning his first season in Minnesota
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - The start of training camp brings with it more than just a new season for the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s a new era under new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Dakota News Now was in Eagan today to talk with the new Vikings leader and other players, including Augustana alum CJ Ham! Click on the video viewer to hear from them during our live coverage at 5:30 and 6 PM!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Michael Ambrose from Clark, SD wanted for multiple domestic abuse charges
UPDATE: Wanted Clark man spotted in Watertown, now in custody
Simion's Tacos
California-style taqueria opened in Sioux Falls

Latest News

State A Legion Baseball Recap from Day One in Rapid City
State “A” Legion Baseball recap from Day One in Rapid City
Sioux Falls Little League team looking forward to next road trip
Sioux Falls Little Leaguers are excited for another road trip
Jefferson says Vikes are connecting with new coaching staff at training camp
Jefferson says Vikings players are pumped to be back in camp with new Head Coach
July 27th Plays of the Week
July 27th Plays of the Week