Lincoln County Sheriff’s pursuit of traffic violation leads to single-car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation, and they were able to gain custody of the suspect after he crashed.

Authorities say the suspect did not pull over but initiated a pursuit around 2 a.m. on Friday. The pursuit went through Tea and into Lincoln County. The suspect lost control of the car and crashed on a rural road approximately six minutes south of Tea.

Deputies said the suspect, later identified as an 18-year-old male from Sioux Falls, did not resist being taken into custody at this point. The suspect was evaluated on the scene by an EMS and sustained minor injuries in the crash.

According to the LCSO Facebook post, the suspect is in the Minnehaha County Jail facing charges of Aggravated Eluding, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and additional traffic-related charges.

LCSO was assisted on the scene by the Tea Police Department, Lennox Police Department, Canton Police Department, Lennox Ambulance, and Dave’s Towing.

