Meet the new Stampede Coach Rob Rassey who’s fired up to be in Sioux Falls

Rassey loves the Premier Center and is pumped to work for Tony Gasparini, the new GM
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We finally got to meet the new Stampede coach in person today, although I’ve recently had him on Calling All Sports.

Rob Rassey was most recently Head Coach and General Manager of the Omaha Lancers of the USHL... But he also spent 6 years as an assistant coach at Harvard. And he’s really excited to be handling just one major role with the Herd. So I asked him how he feels about working with the new GM, Tony Gasparini who has decades of hockey experience in the NHL (LA Kings) after starting his hockey career in Sioux Falls with Bob Motzko.

”Excited. Going through the process and talking with Tony it was very very, for me going through the process and getting to know Tony and hearing everything that he ws trying to build was directly in line with how I feel too. So for us we share that and we hit it off right away from that capacity. So to be working with somebody like that who thinks the same so similar to the way I do. I’m very very excited,” says Rassey.

After spending 4 days with his new players starting Saturday, Rob will go get his stuff and move to Sioux Falls. He’s fired up to call the Premier Center home after coming here last year as a visitor with the Omaha Lancers.

