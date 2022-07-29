Avera Medical Minute
Mild and Comfortable Conditions

Sunshine Included
Hot Temperatures by Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Friday. Make sure you get out and enjoy it since it will be our last really nice day before the heat and humidity come back! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a few upper 80s out west. The wind should stay fairly light, as well. Overnight, lows will drop into the 60s for most with a mostly clear sky.

By this weekend, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit. We’ll jump into the upper 80s to the lower 90s by Saturday and the low to mid 90s look to return by Sunday. On Sunday, some isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Attention turns to next week which will focus on the heat. Each and every day next week will be in the 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Precipitation chances will be at a minimum. Parts of central and western South Dakota have a chance to get to 100+ degrees for highs as well.

