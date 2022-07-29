Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man

The suspect is 44-year-old Kelvin Rinzy, who is 5′11 and weighs approximately 200 lbs. Rinzy is...
The suspect is 44-year-old Kelvin Rinzy, who is 5′11 and weighs approximately 200 lbs. Rinzy is wanted on charges of Possession/ Distribution of Controlled Substances in a Drug-Free Zone.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a wanted man.

The suspect is 44-year-old Kelvin Rinzy, who is 5′11 and weighs approximately 200 lbs. Rinzy is wanted on charges of Possession/ Distribution of Controlled Substances in a Drug-Free Zone.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Rinzy’s location to call (605) 367- 4268 or (605) 367-4300 during business hours, after hours call (605) 367-7000 or call crime stoppers at (605) 367-7007. For emergencies call 911.

WANTED: Kelvin Rinzy, 44 years old, faces charges of Possession/ Distribution of Controlled...
WANTED: Kelvin Rinzy, 44 years old, faces charges of Possession/ Distribution of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
Descendants of W.H. Lyon family say fairground land should not be sold. Pictured are William H....
Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
Jif peanut butter recalled in salmonella outbreak
Police were able to locate the suspect, Samuel Schroeder, 29, from Sioux Falls, who now faces a...
Police: Suspect threatened victim with knife for trying to help woman

Latest News

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
One more nice day
The HUB launches to serve refugee, immigrant, and BIPOC business groups
After over two years of planning and collaboration, The HUB is finally getting on it’s feet in...
The HUB launches to serve BIPOC business groups
Kevin O'Connell era begins for Vikings