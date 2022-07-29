Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a wanted man.

The suspect is 44-year-old Kelvin Rinzy, who is 5′11 and weighs approximately 200 lbs. Rinzy is wanted on charges of Possession/ Distribution of Controlled Substances in a Drug-Free Zone.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Rinzy’s location to call (605) 367- 4268 or (605) 367-4300 during business hours, after hours call (605) 367-7000 or call crime stoppers at (605) 367-7007. For emergencies call 911.

