Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While you’re enjoying the 4-H exhibits, grandstand shows and the carnival rides at the Sioux Empire Fair this year, there is growing interest in the land you’ll be walking on.

As we’ve reported, Minnehaha County has an offer on the table to sell the land.

But the family who donated it more than 80 years ago had specific instructions that it could not be sold.

I-Team Reporter Beth Warden sat down for the first interview with a descendant of W.H. Lyon.

Winona Axtell Lyon is known as an esteemed South Dakota philanthropist from the turn of the century.

Scott Axtell knows her legacy.

His great-great Aunt Winona was also given a nickname.

“The name Aunty Dolly; her brothers named her that,” Axtell said. “She was a short, petite young lady and they started calling her that.”

During the depths of the Depression and Dirty Thirties, she reached out to family, including Scott’s grandparents, offering them a better life.

“’Come down, bring your families and move down here,’ Axtell explains. “And so they packed up the wagons and moved from Alberta to Harrisburg.

Dolly also cared for the community, gifting land for Palisades State Park, Axtell Jr. High School, Lyon Park, land in Vermillion for a cemetery, Lyon’s lodge at Wall Lake for the Girl Scouts, and the land for the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls - which was named after her husband William.

Descendants of W.H. Lyon family say fairground land should not be sold. Pictured are William H. Lyon and his wife, Winona Axtell Lyon. (Dakota News Now)

“It was to get the community together,” Axtell said. “And back then, it was heavy and livestock and gardening, and she wanted people to be proud of what they did and bring their wares up to the fair.

Axtell was not surprised when he heard of a $65 million offer from adjacent landowner, Knife River to buy the fairgrounds.

“We kind of figured that was coming. We’ve been having this contest with them, them wanting to buy the fairground land, and it’s not the land on top they want; it’s the minerals and deposits that are below.”

And according to Knife River South Dakota President Clark Meyer, there is value in what can be mined.

“It’s a high-quality local aggregate that Sioux Falls is just really fortunate to have,” Meyer said.

The quarry, adjacent to the fairgrounds has been growing for 100 years. About half of it has less than five years left before mining will become too costly to go much deeper.

That’s why Knife River is interested in expanding laterally to the fairgrounds.

Meyer hopes the offer to buy the land could help the fair relocate.

“I think it’s a win for the 4-H, for the fair, and for the agriculture community,” Meyer said. “But also for the community to continue to have a local aggregate.”

Meyer points to South Dakota Codified Law 43-25-18.1 referring to the sale of land “impractical to continue to hold or use the lands for the purpose mentioned.”

“There’s a lot of misunderstandings about the title that Winona deeded to Minnehaha County. We believe there’s some avenues that there can be a winning solution,” Meyer said.

But Axtell says the legal documents are clear.

“If at some point and time there’s no fair, after five years, the land reverts back to the heirs,” Axtell said. “To move it at this time or to accept an offer that’s not what you wanted. It was not there to gain monetary reasons. It was for the public’s enjoyment.”

I-Team Reporter Beth Warden asked Meyer if he’s heard back from the Minnehaha County Commissioners after the unexpected purchase offer made during the public input portion of the July 5th meeting.

“We’ve been in touch with them, and there’s been conversations, but it’ll be an ongoing process,” Meyer said.

While Meyer has hopes to expand the quarry, Axtell would like to see the fairgrounds stay as his Aunty Dolly wished and the adjacent quarry become the area to change.

“I hope that they fill back in the holes and reclaim the land and put it back to what it originally was,” Axtell said.

Meyer says the $65 million offer to Minnehaha County is a conversation starter.

One thing that all parties may likely agree on is that there will be many more conversations needed, before a sale could take place.

