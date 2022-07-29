Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for help identifying a person of interest after receiving multiple reports of a person trying to open doors to residences and cars in southeast Sioux Falls.

Sargent Sean Kooistra said the reports started coming in on July 23. As far as officers know, the suspect has not been able to actually gain access to any residences or cars and nothing has been reported missing.

Residential security camera footage shows the person of interest seems to be active early in the morning on E. 49th Street between Cliff Ave. and Bonson Ave, extending north to approximately the area of Pasley Park and Tuthill Park.

At this time, the Sioux Falls Police Department is interested in identifying this person. If anyone has any information as to who this subject may be, please contact them at either 605-367-7000 or through Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007 or through the P3 app.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.