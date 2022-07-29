Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Police Department is interested in identifying this person of interest
Suspicious Person
Suspicious Person(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for help identifying a person of interest after receiving multiple reports of a person trying to open doors to residences and cars in southeast Sioux Falls.

Sargent Sean Kooistra said the reports started coming in on July 23. As far as officers know, the suspect has not been able to actually gain access to any residences or cars and nothing has been reported missing.

Residential security camera footage shows the person of interest seems to be active early in the morning on E. 49th Street between Cliff Ave. and Bonson Ave, extending north to approximately the area of Pasley Park and Tuthill Park.

At this time, the Sioux Falls Police Department is interested in identifying this person. If anyone has any information as to who this subject may be, please contact them at either 605-367-7000 or through Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007 or through the P3 app.

Caption

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
Descendants of W.H. Lyon family say fairground land should not be sold. Pictured are William H....
Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Police were able to locate the suspect, Samuel Schroeder, 29, from Sioux Falls, who now faces a...
Police: Suspect threatened victim with knife for trying to help woman

Latest News

South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office
South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office
South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office
The festival will feature classic chislic made with lamb as well as several new methods as well.
South Dakota Chislic Festival returns to Freeman