South Dakota Chislic Festival returns to Freeman

FREEMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Chislic Festival will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

While many South Dakotans grew up eating chislic the annual festival serves as a way to introduce the snack to those that have never gotten to try it.

“I knew nothing of chislic until I moved here and my husband introduced it and now it’s a family staple at my family gatherings so I think this is a unique opportunity for us to almost showcase an art form of what chislic is all about,” Volunteer Coordinator Ann Pancratz said.

The event first began when South Dakota officially named chislic as the state’s nosh in 2018.

“The idea was brought together in Freeman, then 2018 was a crazy year when we had thousands and thousands of people here then we went ahead and expanded it in 2019 and took it out here to the Prairie Arboretum,” SDCF Board President Jay Hofer said.

The Chislic Festival not only serves as a day to eat great food but also as a way to show off the small town of Freeman.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come and see the beautiful things that are in Freeman, the heritage museum the different things freeman offers as their downtown is phenomenal,” Pancratz said.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival will feature live music, vendors, a kid zone, and of course plenty of food. Organizers say they expect 2022 to be the biggest year yet.

