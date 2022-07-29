Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office

By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Several Democrats officially launched campaigns for office on Thursday.

Current Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth is running for Public Utilities Chairman position by Chris Nelson. “I’m very concerned about large companies that are exploiting their position to push around smaller people,” said Barth. “We have to make some tough decisions sometimes, and it doesn’t always please everyone, but my top priority is to look out for the consumer, for the state, and for the people I share the state with, the people of South Dakota.”

The common thread in all their speeches includes being a voice for South Dakotans amidst what is referred to as a “Club in Pierre” surrounding nepotism and special interest groups.

Tom cool is running for Secretary of State. “I favor absentee voting. I think it’s perfectly safe. I favor drop boxes, and I favor making sure everyone has an ID, easily obtainable. I have no problem with voter ID at polling places.,” said Cool.

Doug Cunningham announced his candidacy for State Treasurer. “I don’t know that the current state treasurer is unethical himself, but not aggressively going after these things is another level that I want to avoid. I want to go to this another level and find stuff, not aggressively ignore it,” said Cunningham.

Long-time Sioux Falls educator and former legislator Tom Holmes is running for Minnehaha County Commissioner. He believes important issues include the CO2 pipeline and offer to purchase the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. Holmes would also like to focus on mental health and addiction needs.

“As a commissioner, I would be very interested in assisting law enforcement, the people in health and human services, to deal with that crisis and to help our fellow citizens get their lives back together,” said Holmes.

Stephanie Marty, who previously was an auditor for the FDIC, believes having people work outside of the Pierre area and closer to the communities they serve could be beneficial if she were elected as State Auditor. “Instituting telework, you know, and bringing people closer to those places that they’re actually auditing,” said May.

The deadline to register to vote is October 24th. The general election is on November 8th, 2022.

