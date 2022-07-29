State working to dredge Capitol Lake to improve water quality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State of South Dakota is formulating a plan to improve the quality of the water in the lake near the Capitol Complex in Pierre.

The state Bureau of Administration and the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources are working on a plan to dredge Capitol Lake according to a press release. Dredging is a mechanical process used to remove sediment from the bottom of a body of water. Capitol Lake has not been dredged for more than 30 years.

BOA plans to announce a request for proposals for the project in early August with the expectation that the work will take place this fall.

The dredging is part of a larger Capitol Lake improvement project authorized by the 2022 legislature via House Bill 1013. The bill appropriated $3.5 million-- $500,000 in general funds and $3,000,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds-- to develop a master plan for Capitol Lake, the Veterans Memorials, and the Flaming Fountain.

As the project develops, there will be opportunities for stakeholder engagement.

