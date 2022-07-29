Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Fire EMS Department will be conducting training operations into October.

According to a press release from the fire chief, the operations are carried out in cooperation with the University of South Dakota, as the training will take place at Julian Hall, Julian Hall Addition, and Brookman Hall (near East Clark St. between North Dakota St. and North Harvard St. in Vermillion).

Prior to the demolition of these buildings, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, in coordination with other mutual aid agencies, will use the empty structures for a variety of training exercises.

Authorities say training will typically take place on Wednesday evenings and a few Saturday days. Training signs will be posted around the area when training is in progress. The training exercises may produce smoke and noise. All exercises will follow strict safety protocols and will not pose any danger to the public.

