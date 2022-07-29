Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training

Fire Fighters
Fire Fighters(Unsplash)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Fire EMS Department will be conducting training operations into October.

According to a press release from the fire chief, the operations are carried out in cooperation with the University of South Dakota, as the training will take place at Julian Hall, Julian Hall Addition, and Brookman Hall (near East Clark St. between North Dakota St. and North Harvard St. in Vermillion).

Prior to the demolition of these buildings, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, in coordination with other mutual aid agencies, will use the empty structures for a variety of training exercises.

Authorities say training will typically take place on Wednesday evenings and a few Saturday days. Training signs will be posted around the area when training is in progress. The training exercises may produce smoke and noise. All exercises will follow strict safety protocols and will not pose any danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Descendants of W.H. Lyon family say fairground land should not be sold. Pictured are William H....
Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Police were able to locate the suspect, Samuel Schroeder, 29, from Sioux Falls, who now faces a...
Police: Suspect threatened victim with knife for trying to help woman

Latest News

The State of South Dakota is formulating a plan to improve the quality of the water in the lake...
State working to dredge Capitol Lake to improve water quality
South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources logo
DANR awards Sioux Falls for its quality drinking water
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt perform together at the Washington Pavilion on Oct. 19,2022
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt to perform together in Sioux Falls
Dr. Solomon is a medical oncologist with Avera Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Sioux...
Avera McKennan announces staffing changes for Board of Trustees