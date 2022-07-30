Justin Jefferson sidelines contract talks in quest to top his historic first two years

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - After the first two days of training camp were held at the Vikings TCO Performance Center in Eagan the team got a taste of gamedays this afternoon by practicing at US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Justin Jefferson has left quite a mark in that building, amassing more receiving yards in two years, 3,016, than anyone in NFL History.

Jefferson will be eligible for a contract extension and, considering the money others are getting in the NFL this year, it could be a pretty hefty one. It’s something he won’t discuss now as Justin learns his new coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and aims to cement his place in the league.

