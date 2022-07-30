Avera Medical Minute
Justin Jefferson sidelines contract talks in quest to top his historic first two years

His 3,016 yards are the most receiving for anyone in NFL history in their first two seasons
Vikings wideout off to an historic start in two years
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - After the first two days of training camp were held at the Vikings TCO Performance Center in Eagan the team got a taste of gamedays this afternoon by practicing at US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Justin Jefferson has left quite a mark in that building, amassing more receiving yards in two years, 3,016, than anyone in NFL History.

Jefferson will be eligible for a contract extension and, considering the money others are getting in the NFL this year, it could be a pretty hefty one. It’s something he won’t discuss now as Justin learns his new coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and aims to cement his place in the league.

