Kansas City makes sure The Dude(s) does not abide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a season of strikes and gutters, ups and downs for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

While there have been more downs of late Friday was an up for fans in Sioux Falls who took part in the Canaries’ second “Big Lebowski Night”, complete with special jersey and a one-time only name change to “The Dudes”.

Though the Dude abides, Kansas City’s Monarchs would let Sioux Falls’ agression stand, defeating The Dudes 6-1.

Trey Michalzewski had the lone run for The Dudes with a solo homerun (his 8th) in the 4th.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights.

