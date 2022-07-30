Sioux Falls East clinches spot in State A Legion Championship Sunday, Pierre eliminated

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Post 15 East is the last remaining unbeaten at the South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament, winning all three of their opening qualifiers and doing so handily.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Sioux Falls East 8-7 win over Mitchell which qualifies them for Sunday’s championship.

-Rapid City Post 22 bouncing Pierre from the tournament 13-2

In other action Brookings eliminated RC Central

