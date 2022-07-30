Sioux Falls Police investigating two separate shootings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened within hours of each other.

The first happened during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning near the Lucky Lady Casino in Sioux Falls. Police have yet to release any official details.

The second happened around 9:40 a.m. Saturday near 12th Street and Summit Avenue.

Our photojournalist was on the scene and spoke with SFPD.

Officers tell us they were dispatched to 307 South Summit Avenue for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Another officer was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and he was stopped at the Speedway gas station near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue. The suspect was arrested and remains in custody.

The supervising officer said the suspect fired 22 gunshots.

