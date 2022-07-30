State B Legion Baseball Tournament gets started in Gregory

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State B Legion Baseball Tournament begin and ended with a flourish on Friday in Gregory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Winner/Colome’s 8-7 comeback win over Hartford/Humboldt

-Redfield dismantling Milbank 16-1

-Vermillion edging Dell Rapids 9-7

In the late game tournament host Gregory upended Platte-Geddes 4-2.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.