State B Legion Baseball Tournament gets started in Gregory

Winner/Colome, Redfield, Vermillion & host Gregory win openers
Tournament begins in Gregory
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State B Legion Baseball Tournament begin and ended with a flourish on Friday in Gregory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Winner/Colome’s 8-7 comeback win over Hartford/Humboldt

-Redfield dismantling Milbank 16-1

-Vermillion edging Dell Rapids 9-7

In the late game tournament host Gregory upended Platte-Geddes 4-2.

