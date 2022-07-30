State B Legion Baseball Tournament gets started in Gregory
Winner/Colome, Redfield, Vermillion & host Gregory win openers
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State B Legion Baseball Tournament begin and ended with a flourish on Friday in Gregory.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Winner/Colome’s 8-7 comeback win over Hartford/Humboldt
-Redfield dismantling Milbank 16-1
-Vermillion edging Dell Rapids 9-7
In the late game tournament host Gregory upended Platte-Geddes 4-2.
