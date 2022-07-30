SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino.

Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.

But one thing is for sure, it is unsettling.

“It’s scary, usually it’s so peaceful,” said witness, Lisa.

Lisa, who wished not to go on camera, witnessed the shooting this morning near 12th and Summit.

“I heard a couple pops, I looked out my window, i seen a male vehicle shooting at this parking lot. There were several people at the fence line. everyone scattered. i heard them screaming call 911,” said Lisa.

That’s when she saw the victim and sprang into action.

“I came over here and I found the victim laying alongside the fence line out here in this parking lot. I was telling him, get me a towel because I didn’t know where he was shot at. He was injured below the hips,” said Lisa.

Besides the obvious, she worries about the children in the neighborhood.

“We have kids that live here, and my biggest concern is that they don’t get it and I’m always chasing them away from out here,” said Lisa.

One of those kids is Angelina. She frequently rides her bike in the neighborhood where it all took place.

“I do like to ride my bike around here, when I first tried to ride my bike, I couldn’t get it, so I kept practicing,” said neighborhood resident, Angelina.

Other neighbors say these types of crimes are becoming far too common.

“It’s pretty sad when you have two shootings on the same street, all within 12 hours,” said neighborhood resident, Mark.

And even though they like where they live, gun violence seems to be increasing.

“My first thought was I need to move... but this area is really a nice area. All in all, they are decent people, and they are great people, and we all need a place to stay and unfortunately, we have people that have guns, we need to shoot people and I disagree,” said Mark.

Those that live in this neighborhood, plea for the crime to stop for the safety of those who live there.

