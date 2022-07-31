Canaries snap losing skid with victory over Monarchs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries erased a late four-run deficit and Shamoy Christopher delivered a go-ahead two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning to help top Kansas City 8-6 on Sunday.

Sioux Falls struck first with a Gavin LaValley RBI single in the opening inning but back-to-back solo homeruns in the top of the second gave the Monarchs a 2-1 lead.

The score held until Kansas City added three runs in the top of the seventh inning on a base hit and a two-run fielding error. But Sioux Falls sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom half and plated five runs to retake a one-run lead.

Ozzie Martinez singled and Zane Gurwitz was hit by a pitch before Jabari Henry drove in Martinez was a base hit to left field. Following a popout, Trey Michalczewski walked to load the bases for Kona Quiggle, who delivered a two-run single. Angelo Altavilla then tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Martinez walked with the bases loaded later in the inning to put the Birds back in front.

The Monarchs retied the game with a solo homerun to leadoff the eighth inning but Sioux Falls responded with a two-out rally in the home half. Following a groundout and a popout, Michalczewski singled before Quiggle walked and Altavilla was struck by a pitch. Christopher then delivered a two-run single which proved to be more than enough run support for Mitchell Walters who earned his second save by striking out the side in the top of the ninth.

Martinez finished 3-4 with an RBI and scored twice as the Birds put an end to their six-game losing streak. Sioux Falls is now 25-41 and returns to action Tuesday night when Winnipeg comes to town for a three-game series.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.