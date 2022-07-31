Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says

Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin.(Source: Gray News)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old Louisiana father has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say.

Authorities in Golden Meadow say they received a call of a toddler not breathing around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre did not say how old the child was, WVUE reports.

Webre says a bystander began performing lifesaving measures on the child until an ambulance arrived.

Once at the hospital, authorities say medical staff determined the child had suffered an opioid overdose. The child was stabilized and airlifted to a second hospital for further treatment.

Authorities say the child’s father, Dontrell Williams Sr., eventually admitted to having heroin in his vehicle, which the child “accidentally ingested.” They believe Williams disposed of the drugs before authorities arrived.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession of heroin and violation of a drug-free zone - due to the proximity of a school. His bail was set at $56,000.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Descendants of W.H. Lyon family say fairground land should not be sold. Pictured are William H....
Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land
Suspicious Person
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls
Dr. Solomon is a medical oncologist with Avera Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Sioux...
Avera McKennan announces staffing changes for Board of Trustees
The suspect is 44-year-old Kelvin Rinzy, who is 5′11 and weighs approximately 200 lbs. Rinzy is...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man

Latest News

Defeats Sioux Falls East in semifinal 6-5
Post 22 edges Sioux Falls East to force three-team championship Sunday
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Canaries blanked by Kansas City
New Sioux Falls Little League team eager for Regional