Latest Sioux Falls Little League team brings championship pedigree to Midwest Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the Sioux Falls Little League program won it’s third consecutive South DAkota State Championship last week it is important to remember that each team is very different.

After all the rosters and coaches turn over every year so no player from last year’s team that advanced deep into the Little League World Series is still on this year’s team. That means the experience of heading to the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana, is completely new to them.

However this current Sioux Falls team won state titles at the 11U and 10U levels, thus completing their own three-peat last week when they won the 12U title. That championship experience and playing together for so long should be a big advantage as they try to make their own journey to Williamsport.

It all begins on Friday for the kids from Siuox Falls when they’ll play the Missouri state champion out of Webb City at noon. Whoever wins the tournament will spend a week in Whitestown as the tournament runs through August 12th.

Games from August 5th through the 9th will be streamed on ESPN plus with ESPN giving it network coverage August 10th-12th.

And stick with us at Dakota News Now for the best coverage on-air and online of Sioux Falls road to Williamsport.

