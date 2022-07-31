Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Latest Sioux Falls Little League team brings championship pedigree to Midwest Regional

Won 11U and 10U titles before bringing home 12U program’s third straight championship
South Dakota state champions to face Missouri Friday at noon
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the Sioux Falls Little League program won it’s third consecutive South DAkota State Championship last week it is important to remember that each team is very different.

After all the rosters and coaches turn over every year so no player from last year’s team that advanced deep into the Little League World Series is still on this year’s team. That means the experience of heading to the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana, is completely new to them.

However this current Sioux Falls team won state titles at the 11U and 10U levels, thus completing their own three-peat last week when they won the 12U title. That championship experience and playing together for so long should be a big advantage as they try to make their own journey to Williamsport.

It all begins on Friday for the kids from Siuox Falls when they’ll play the Missouri state champion out of Webb City at noon. Whoever wins the tournament will spend a week in Whitestown as the tournament runs through August 12th.

Games from August 5th through the 9th will be streamed on ESPN plus with ESPN giving it network coverage August 10th-12th.

And stick with us at Dakota News Now for the best coverage on-air and online of Sioux Falls road to Williamsport.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Descendants of W.H. Lyon family say fairground land should not be sold. Pictured are William H....
Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land
Suspicious Person
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls
Dr. Solomon is a medical oncologist with Avera Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Sioux...
Avera McKennan announces staffing changes for Board of Trustees
The suspect is 44-year-old Kelvin Rinzy, who is 5′11 and weighs approximately 200 lbs. Rinzy is...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man

Latest News

Defeats Sioux Falls East in semifinal 6-5
Post 22 edges Sioux Falls East to force three-team championship Sunday at State A Legion Tournament
South Dakota State B Legion Baseball Tournament
STATE B LEGION: Barfuss powers Winner/Colome, Platte-Geddes avoids elimination
Sioux Falls Canaries Baseball
Monarchs continue reign over Canaries
Defeat Mitchell 8-7
Sioux Falls East clinches spot in State A Legion Championship Sunday, Pierre eliminated