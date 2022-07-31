Avera Medical Minute
Monarchs continue reign over Canaries

Birds are blanked 3-0 and drop sixth straight
Monarchs win 3-0
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kansas City scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning Saturday night while their bullpen tossed five hitless frames to top the Canaries 3-0 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Cesilio Pimentel did not allow a baserunner through the first four innings and Sioux Falls had two runners on base in three of the first four frames. The Monarchs opened the top of the fifth with a walk and a base hit but Pimentel struck out back-to-back batters and induced a fielder’s choice to escape the jam.

Willie Abreu led off the sixth inning with a bloop single before Darnell Sweeney doubled down the right field line. Following a strikeout, Abreu scored on a wild pitch before David Thompson doubled to drive in Sweeney. Thompson then stole third base and scored on a second wild pitch.

Pimentel walked the next three batters before reliever Stevie Ledesma got out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts. The three-run frame would prove to be more than enough as the Birds went without a hit after the fourth inning and without a baserunner after the sixth.

Ozzie Martinez led Sioux Falls with two hits as the Birds drop to 24-41 overall. The team will look to snap it’s six-game losing streak Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm.

