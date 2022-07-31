Avera Medical Minute
Post 22 edges Sioux Falls East to force three-team championship Sunday at State A Legion Tournament

Hardhats hand East first loss at State 6-5 in extra innings
East falls 6-5 in extra innings
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls East could not eliminate Rapid City Post 22 for the second straight year on the eve of the title game.

As a result three teams will be in the mix for a championship tomorrow.

In back-and-forth affair on Saturday night in Rapid City, the Hardhats of Post 22 scored the game tying run in the seventh inning and went ahead for good in the ninth on a suicide squeeze to defeat Post 15 East 6-5 in the State A Legion Baseball Tournament.

Click on the video viewer above for early highlights!

Rapid City’s win, which handed East its first loss of the tournament, sets up a three-team championship Sunday. Post 22 will play Harrisburg, who eliminated Mitchell 7-0 on Saturday, tomorrow at noon CST. The winner of that game will then face Sioux Falls East for the title 30 minutes later.

Should Post 22 defeat Harrisburg then both they and Sioux Falls East will automatically qualify for the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City next week. By virtue of being the Regional host Post 22 gets an automatic bid into the tournament. That means that, should they win the state title, the runner-up would get South Dakota’s automatic bid to the regional that is normally awarded to the state champion.

