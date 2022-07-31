STATE B LEGION: Barfuss powers Winner/Colome, Platte-Geddes avoids elimination

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State B Legion Baseball Tournament kicked off it’s second day of action on Saturday morning in Gregory with a pair of elimination games followed by a pair of winner’s bracket games.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

*Platte-Geddes 10-5 victory to eliminate Humboldt/Hartford

*Aiden Barfuss’ second homerun of the tournament helped Winner/Colome finish off an 8-3 victory over Vermillion in the winner’s bracket

In other action Dell Rapids eliminated Humboldt/Hartford with a 20-4 win while Redfield outslugged Gregory 13-12.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.