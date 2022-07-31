Avera Medical Minute
STATE B LEGION: Barfuss powers Winner/Colome, Platte-Geddes avoids elimination

Highlights from day two of the tournament in Gregory
Platte-Geddes wins elimination game, Winner/Colome moves to 2-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State B Legion Baseball Tournament kicked off it’s second day of action on Saturday morning in Gregory with a pair of elimination games followed by a pair of winner’s bracket games.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

*Platte-Geddes 10-5 victory to eliminate Humboldt/Hartford

*Aiden Barfuss’ second homerun of the tournament helped Winner/Colome finish off an 8-3 victory over Vermillion in the winner’s bracket

In other action Dell Rapids eliminated Humboldt/Hartford with a 20-4 win while Redfield outslugged Gregory 13-12.

