Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say

Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARDTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – Two people were hurt this weekend when a man crashed a boat into a floating trampoline on a lake in Vermont, police say.

According to police, two children were on the floating trampoline when Joseph Moffit drove into it with a boat.

One child was injured in addition to a man who was trying to help the children, WCAX reported.

Police believe Moffit was driving while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He was charged with boating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the...
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Generic crime scene
Sioux Falls Police investigating two separate shootings
Suspicious Person
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks Monday about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970.
Blinken: Nuclear pact made world safer but there are challenges
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Police: Man faces charges after firing 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
A scorched pickup truck rests on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest, Calif., as...
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes...
Michigan court: County prosecutors can enforce abortion ban
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 35 dead in flooding