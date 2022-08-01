Avera Medical Minute
Community dance class restarts at Champion Legacy Dance Academy

New dancers both young and old will pour into the studio for the free community dance class.
(VINSON Q DANH | Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Champion Legacy Dance Academy is getting ready for a busy night.

New dancers both young and old will pour into the studio for the free community dance class.

”We got a lot of younger people with teenagers but we’ve had a couple of people in their late 50′s and early 60′s come in here and get done for a night and that was amazing to see them come to let loose and smile,” Instructor Jordan Boyd said.

Jordan Boyd is one of the instructors for Monday’s class as he will be teaching the hip-hop portion of the night.

Boyd hopes people of all skill levels will come out and join in on the fun.

“This is a judgment-free zone. It’s not about coming here and trying to be the best dancer and trying to kill it your first time. Not at all just come here and have we’re all gonna be high fiving and hugging at the end of the night anyway,” Boyd said.

Kevin Lechane started the community dance classes at the studio several years ago.

More: Rev It Up Grille offers unique meals alongside entertainment experience

Lechane says he is excited that the classes are finally returning to action since COVID put a stop to them over 2 years ago

”You just start making these great connections and great friends, I started hanging out with people that are coming out to these classes, it’s not something you may expect but it’s a blessing,” Lechane said.

Lechane says getting to see people’s reactions to learning a new dance is what makes it all worthwhile.

”When you teach a student or teach another dancer and you see that look in their eye or that feeling that they get it, it’s an amazing feeling that you’re helping something that they’ve strived for and worked really hard on,” Lechane said.

The free community dance class will be held Monday from 8-9:30 p.m. at Champion Legacy Dance Academy at 3320 S. Bedford Avenue.

For more information click here.

