Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Convicted murderer Chad Isaak died in custody by self-harm

NDHP says convicted murderer caused deadly self-inflicted wounds
NDHP says convicted murderer caused deadly self-inflicted wounds(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials at the North Dakota State Penitentiary say Chad Isaak died from self-inflicted wounds.

The 48-year-old was serving life in prison after being convicted of four murders in December of 2021.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the penitentiary on Sunday at about 5:45pm when Isaak reportedly caused self-harm. A trooper took him to the hospital by ambulance and Isaak was pronounced deceased at 6:24pm.

The Highway Patrol and North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the...
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Generic crime scene
Sioux Falls Police investigating two separate shootings
Suspicious Person
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warm today, very hot tomorrow
Empowering the next generation of women in sports in South Dakota
Sioux Falls East taking on Rapid City Post 22
Rapid City Post 22 wins State A Legion Baseball Championship
Winner/Colome clinches spot in State B Legion Championship