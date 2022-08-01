Farmers market increases in popularity as inflation rises

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation, many people are looking for ways to save money while still eating healthy.

John Wesselius is a board member for the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls and has been a vendor for quite some time.

He says the farmers market has experienced rapid growth in the past couple of years.

“We appreciate people coming to Falls Park Farmers Market. It’s grown three vendors a year for the last five or six years. Noticeable increase in foot traffic,” said John Wesselius, board member at Falls Park Farmers Market.

Although vendors at the market are trying to keep costs low, they have also felt the impact of inflation.

“After ingredient cost, the other vendors, their prices had to go up, all of the time that I put into it and then all of the other little costs like jars and all that kind of stuff,” said Emily Gheorghiu, Uptown Sauce CO. Owner.

While prices have increased across the board, she says supporting local producers in turn supports the community.

“Most grocery stores don’t work directly with the community; they don’t see the community faces come in and out. So, everything that we do here, we do for the community, and we try to give back too so if we can find a way to lower our prices then I’m sure we are going to do it,” said Gheorghiu.

And while costs are important, those at the famers markets say it’s really about the atmosphere.

“Falls Park Farmers Market has a vibe and atmosphere, it’s a destination, it’s a place where people meet others for coffee and breakfast, or to catch up,” said Wesselius.

The Falls Park Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. May through October.

