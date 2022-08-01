Avera Medical Minute
First Alert Weather Day in place for Tuesday

By Austin Haskins
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the excessive heat in the forecast.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for southeastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa from noon until 8 PM Tuesday. This includes Sioux Falls, Huron, Mitchell, Marshall, Worthington, Sheldon, Spencer and Yankton. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s to low to mid 100s with the heat index as high as 107.

We’ll have a mostly clear sky for our Monday night with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms south of I-90 during the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a level one risk for severe thunderstorms south of a line from Gregory to Sheldon.

Tuesday will be hot with a clear to partly cloudy sky with a southerly to southwesterly wind at 5-15 mph, highs in the 90s and triple digits with dewpoints in the 50s west and 60s east. A cold front approaches and could bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a level one risk for severe thunderstorms east of a line from Sisseton to Mitchell to Lake Andes. Hail and strong winds will be the main hazards.

Temperatures will fall back into the 80s and lower 90s Wednesday with clearing skies and the rest of the week looks great with a mostly clear sky. Heat levels come back up by Friday with highs in the 90s and triple digits west of the James River.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms look to return to the forecast heading into Friday night and Saturday with highs cooling back into the 80s to low 90s.

