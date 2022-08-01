Kids in need can get a back-to-school backpack at The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kids will soon be going back to school and The Banquet is working to make sure all students are prepared.

The non-profit organization is hosting its annual backpack distribution drive- Project: Supply Our Students. Anyone in need can register to get a free backpack and some school supplies.

According to The Banquet’s website, the child does need to be physically present to pick up their backpack. The child must also have one form of identification on them, such as a birth certificate, social security card, school ID, library card, or Medicaid card. If the child is not there to pick up a backpack, they will not receive one.

