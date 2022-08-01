Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.(MattGush/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas died after he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off a woman whom he shot, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot an adult female in the neck Saturday while inside an apartment. The bullet went through the woman’s neck and struck Redmon in the leg.

Police said Redmon died at the hospital. They did not release the condition of the woman.

Dallas police said they are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the...
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Generic crime scene
Sioux Falls Police investigating two separate shootings
Suspicious Person
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks Monday about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970.
Blinken: Nuclear pact made world safer but there are challenges
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Police: Man faces charges after firing 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
A scorched pickup truck rests on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest, Calif., as...
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes...
Michigan court: County prosecutors can enforce abortion ban
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 35 dead in flooding