Matters of the State - July 31, 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s Matters of the State, we talk with Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss about the current economic climate and what a recession could look like.

We also sit down with South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo to check in after his first month in office, as well as discuss his role as a prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

