New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house

Argus Leader
Argus Leader(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota.

Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they were putting their building up for sale while looking for a new office space. Monday, Argus Leader Media News Director Cory Meyers announced on their website, that the organization will stay put, leasing a space on the second floor.

A local businessman, Ron Rensberger, bought the building. He sees potential in the 2.32-acre property and has plans to “re-imagine” and “renovate” the space.

