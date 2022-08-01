Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Paying a visit to the world’s tallest tree could get you fined

People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking a look at an incredible tree in California’s Redwood National Park could get visitors into trouble.

Hyperion is certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s tallest living tree.

If you go in for a closer look in person, however, you could receive a fine.

People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.(National Park Service)

The massive tree has faced serious environmental issues, including erosion and trash around the tree, since thrill-seekers started visiting it in 2006.

Now, anyone who gets caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the...
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Generic crime scene
Sioux Falls Police investigating two separate shootings
Suspicious Person
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks Monday about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970.
Blinken: Nuclear pact made world safer but there are challenges
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Police: Man faces charges after firing 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
A scorched pickup truck rests on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest, Calif., as...
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes...
Michigan court: County prosecutors can enforce abortion ban