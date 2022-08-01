Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man faces charges after crashing into Sioux Falls gas station

*Only Dakota News Now has rights to this video*
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is facing multiple charges after crashing a car into a Sioux Falls gas station.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man was driving south on Minnesota avenue and tried to turn left onto 41st street. The driver did not complete the turn but instead drove through a gas station parking lot, hitting a gas pump before hitting the front of the building.

Authorities say a small fire started as a result of the gas pump being hit, which firefighters were able to extinguish. The driver left the scene before authorities arrived. The suspect, Jeremiah Hudson, 26, from Sioux Falls, was found a short time later in Brandon. Hudson was arrested for Reckless Driving, Hit-and-Run, 1st Degree DUI, and Possession of Marijuana.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the...
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Generic crime scene
Sioux Falls Police investigating two separate shootings
McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

Latest News

The Helpline Center is teaming up with the Banquet in Sioux Falls to help with Project: SOS...
Kids in need can get a back-to-school backpack at The Banquet
Police have custody of a man who faces charges after driving into Sioux Falls gas station
Police: Man faces charges after driving into Sioux Falls gas station
NICHOLAS BARRERA mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after driving through Sioux Falls crime scene
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Police: Man faces charges after firing over 20 bullets at people in Sioux Falls