Police: Man faces charges after crashing into Sioux Falls gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is facing multiple charges after crashing a car into a Sioux Falls gas station.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man was driving south on Minnesota avenue and tried to turn left onto 41st street. The driver did not complete the turn but instead drove through a gas station parking lot, hitting a gas pump before hitting the front of the building.

Authorities say a small fire started as a result of the gas pump being hit, which firefighters were able to extinguish. The driver left the scene before authorities arrived. The suspect, Jeremiah Hudson, 26, from Sioux Falls, was found a short time later in Brandon. Hudson was arrested for Reckless Driving, Hit-and-Run, 1st Degree DUI, and Possession of Marijuana.

No injuries have been reported.

