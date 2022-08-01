Police: Man faces charges after driving through Sioux Falls crime scene

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man is in custody after leading a lengthy pursuit and almost running over officers while driving through a crime scene where a shooting took place.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, a man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a hospital. Around the time of the shooting that took place in central Sioux Falls and officers saw cars leaving the area, one of them- a red minivan. Reports indicate the minivan appeared to be chasing a motorcyclist, and the motorcyclist pulled over and told the officer that someone in the van pointed a gun at him. There was a short pursuit involving officers and the minivan that ended quickly but then resumed when police spotted the van again.

Police report that the minivan kept returning to the crime scene throughout the pursuit, nearly hitting police officers several times. Eventually, an officer drove into the suspect’s car, disabling it. When officers arrested the suspect, they found no gun inside the van, and security footage showed that the red minivan was not responsible for the shooting. Police believe that the suspect’s car is grey and found nine shell casings at the scene.

The driver of the red minivan, Nicholas Cole Barrera, 37, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated eluding. There was also a passenger in that vehicle who was not charged in the incident.

