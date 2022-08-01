Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man faces charges after driving through Sioux Falls crime scene

NICHOLAS BARRERA mug shot
NICHOLAS BARRERA mug shot(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man is in custody after leading a lengthy pursuit and almost running over officers while driving through a crime scene where a shooting took place.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, a man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a hospital. Around the time of the shooting that took place in central Sioux Falls and officers saw cars leaving the area, one of them- a red minivan. Reports indicate the minivan appeared to be chasing a motorcyclist, and the motorcyclist pulled over and told the officer that someone in the van pointed a gun at him. There was a short pursuit involving officers and the minivan that ended quickly but then resumed when police spotted the van again.

Police report that the minivan kept returning to the crime scene throughout the pursuit, nearly hitting police officers several times. Eventually, an officer drove into the suspect’s car, disabling it. When officers arrested the suspect, they found no gun inside the van, and security footage showed that the red minivan was not responsible for the shooting. Police believe that the suspect’s car is grey and found nine shell casings at the scene.

The driver of the red minivan, Nicholas Cole Barrera, 37, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated eluding. There was also a passenger in that vehicle who was not charged in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the...
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Generic crime scene
Sioux Falls Police investigating two separate shootings
Suspicious Person
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Police: Man faces charges after firing over 20 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
The University of Sioux Falls and its Sanford School of Medicine received $16.92 million from...
USF now offering men’s and women’s wrestling programs
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in...
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in...
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in career