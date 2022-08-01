Police: Man faces charges after firing 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one non-life-threatening injury.

Sioux Falls police reported on Saturday around 9:45 a.m., that a car pulled up near a group of people in central Sioux Falls, and the driver started firing a gun. Investigators later found 22 shell casings at the scene. Witnesses described the suspect to police. Officers were able to pull the car over near 41st and Kiwanis.

Officers discovered the vehicle had stopped at a home south of the crime scene after the shooting. Officers used a search warrant to investigate the home but did not find a gun.

Officials say one man was shot in the leg while trying to run from the scene and was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. The victim said he did not know the suspect. Four different cars and some trees were struck by the bullets as well.

The suspect, Lydelle Edmond Turner, 42, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a former drug offender, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, and various drug charges for meth and marijuana that was found in the suspect vehicle.

