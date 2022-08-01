Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man faces charges after firing 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls

LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one non-life-threatening injury.

Sioux Falls police reported on Saturday around 9:45 a.m., that a car pulled up near a group of people in central Sioux Falls, and the driver started firing a gun. Investigators later found 22 shell casings at the scene. Witnesses described the suspect to police. Officers were able to pull the car over near 41st and Kiwanis.

Officers discovered the vehicle had stopped at a home south of the crime scene after the shooting. Officers used a search warrant to investigate the home but did not find a gun.

Officials say one man was shot in the leg while trying to run from the scene and was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. The victim said he did not know the suspect. Four different cars and some trees were struck by the bullets as well.

The suspect, Lydelle Edmond Turner, 42, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a former drug offender, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, and various drug charges for meth and marijuana that was found in the suspect vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the...
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Generic crime scene
Sioux Falls Police investigating two separate shootings
Suspicious Person
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

The University of Sioux Falls and its Sanford School of Medicine received $16.92 million from...
USF now offering men’s and women’s wrestling programs
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in...
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in...
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in career
Processed with VSCO with kp9 preset
Community dance class restarts at Champion Legacy Dance Academy