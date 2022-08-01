Rapid City Post 22 tops Harrisburg and Sioux Falls East to win 44th state title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a loss to Mitchell on the second day of the State A Legion Baseball Tournament, Rapid City Post 22 would have to take the hard road to a 44th state title.

On Sunday they completed their return to the top of the state through the elimination bracket.

The Hardhats defeated Harrisburg 8-6 on Sunday morning in the semifinals and followed that with a 5-1 victory over Sioux Falls East to claim the State A Championship. Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

Though Sioux Falls East finishes as state runner-up for the second straight year they will get to compete in the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City beginning on Wednesday. Due to the fact that Post 22 is hosting the tournament they were given an automatic bid to it regardless of the outcome of their state tournament. Thus, by the Hardhats winning the championship, South Dakota’s automatic bid passed on to the state runner-up, Post 15 east.

Sioux Falls East will play North Dakota State Champion West Fargo on Wednesday at 4:30 PM CST.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.