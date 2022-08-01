SculptureWalk accepting applications for 20th exhibition in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world – SculptureWalk Sioux Falls.

Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2023 exhibit, which will be the organization’s 20th year of bringing art to the people.

Curated by a panel of local leaders, art enthusiasts, and businesses, SculptureWalk features more than 60 new sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls annually. Each spring new sculptures are installed, on generous loans from their creators. Most sculptures are available for purchase, and each year, the City of Sioux Falls purchases the People’s Choice winner, selected by visitors casting ballots throughout the summer.

“Last year, we enhanced the call for art by adding an online application, and the 180 individual submissions were a new record. About 25 percent of this year’s exhibit was created by artists new to SculptureWalk, in addition to submissions by veteran artists who have displayed here for many years,” says curator Cody Heinrichs. “We are excited to see next year’s submissions and celebrate the organization’s 20th exhibition.”

Since 2003, SculptureWalk has installed nearly 1,000 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls. Of those, 219 sculptures have been sold. SculptureWalk has satellite programs at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center campus, University of Sioux Falls, downtown Vermillion, University of South Dakota, and in Watertown, according to a press release from SculptureWalk.

To be considered for the SculptureWalk in 2023, artists are encouraged to submit the completed application, photos of up to five sculptures, and an artist statement. The call for art closes on Oct. 1, 2022. Applications and more information can be found at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Artists.

