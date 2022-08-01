Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Highway Patrol promotes within for new assistant superintendent

Lt. Joel Peterson, a 20-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, was promoted to major...
Lt. Joel Peterson, a 20-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, was promoted to major during a pinning ceremony held Monday.(South Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has promoted a lieutenant to take the role of the assistant superintendent in charge of field operations.

Lt. Joel Peterson, a 20-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, was promoted to major during a pinning ceremony held Monday, according to a press release from the organization. Peterson will work with Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Maj. Jason Ketterling, the assistant superintendent in charge of administrative and special operations.

“In every role, Lt. Peterson has a positive can-do attitude. Joel will be a good fit at headquarters. In his previous roles, he has worked with various stakeholders inside and outside the Highway Patrol” said Col. Miller. “The field experience he has gained throughout the years will serve him well in his new position.”

During his time with the Highway Patrol, Peterson has served in various roles including as a SWAT operator and firearms instructor. Peterson’s first duty station was in Yankton where he was promoted to sergeant in 2012 for the Patrol’s Motor Carrier Division. In 2013, he was promoted to Lieutenant and until now had served as assistant district commander in charge of operations in the Motor Carrier Division.

Peterson and his wife, Julie, have three children and four grandchildren. They are also foster parents.

