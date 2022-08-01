Warm today, very hot tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. It’s going to be a warm and pleasant day for most of us with highs in the upper 80s across most of the region. Out to the west, we’ll see warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid 90s. Overnight, we’ll start to see a few clouds roll through with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday is looking like a very hot and humid day across the entire region. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for almost everyone! A Heat Advisory will be going into effect for the tri-state area and western Minnesota as feels-like temperatures will be pushing 105°! Make sure you’re staying hydrated and cool across the region tomorrow. Also make sure you’re applying plenty of sunblock and grabbing as much shade and AC as possible.

We could see a few storms roll through the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. After that, we’ll see highs fall into the low 90s for the middle of the week with mid 90s returning by Friday. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 90s with a slight chance of storms Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.