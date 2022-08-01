Winner/Colome clinches spot in Tuesday’s State B Legion championship after doubling up Redfield

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The towns of Winner and Colome can make their plans to be in Gregory on Tuesday.

That’s because their legion baseball team has secured a spot in the State B Championship after defeating Redfield 10-5 Sunday night on the strength of Aiden Barfuss’ third homerun in as many games in the tournament.

In other action there were a pair of elimination games with Vermillion (10-0 over Platte-Geddes) and Gregory (10-3 over Dell Rapids) staying alive.

Vermillion will face Redfield tomorrow at 5:00 PM CST in the first game of the tournament followed by Winner/Colome and Gregory.

