Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 10-month-old baby was hospitalized after being shot in the hand following a wedding celebration in Philadelphia.

Keylianis Isaac still had her 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis’ blood stained on her shirt as she spoke after rushing her to the hospital Sunday morning. The baby’s hand was grazed by a bullet outside their home in the Kensington neighborhood.

“She was just crying, and I just happened to look. I see all this blood on my shirt. It’s really bad,” Isaac said.

Keylianis Isaac's 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis was shot in the hand following a wedding celebration. She was hospitalized and had to have a metal plate put in her hand to repair the damage. (Source: Isaac Family, KYW via CNN)

Isaac says her mother got married Saturday, and the reception was at the house under a tent in the backyard.

She says that around 10:30 a.m. Sunday she got into an argument with her new stepdad after he started to act inappropriately. She told her mom what happened, who confronted him about the incident.

“Then, that’s when he just went crazy,” Isaac said.

Police say the situation escalated, the suspect retrieved a handgun and started firing at several people. Four shots were fired in total.

“It happened so fast. I didn’t think he would do it, you know,” Isaac said.

Surveillance video shows Isaac outside with her baby in her arms. Then, she starts to run and hides behind a car. Jaelianis was struck in the left hand, and the suspect took off down the street.

The 10-month-old had to have a metal plate put in her hand to repair the damage.

“I just want justice for my baby girl. I need them to find him because I feel as though if they don’t, something else will happen,” Isaac said.

Police say they are familiar with the suspect and hope to have him in custody soon.

