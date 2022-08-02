CJ Ham makes good impression on newest Vikings coaching staff

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -Of all the returning Viking players at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, perhaps the one best suited to prove himself to Kevin O’Connell and a new coach staff is CJ Ham. After all that’s basically what he’s been doing for the last seven years since he earned a spot on the practice squad as an un-drafted rookie free agent.

“That’s the name of the game with my position. I’ve always kind of played all over the place a little bit. We have some really, really smart coaches who go out here, dial things up and make it hard for anybody to match up with us. So I’m excited for whatever role that is.” Minnesota Viking RB CJ Ham says.

Though his days in Augustana classrooms are long over, Ham has remained a student of the game, learning how to survive in the NFL. “Take care of your body more. I was a lot more sore early on in my career than I am now! Doing a little bit of everything the whole time. If it’s catching balls, if it’s lead blocking, if it’s pass pro(tection).”: CJ says.

Even as the fullback he position he plays, which he went to the Pro Bowl for in 2019, has largely gone away through the rest of the NFL. “Who says it’s a dying breed? I don’t know what you’re talking about! But yeah, there are less fullbacks than there were a handful of years ago. But there are still so many teams that do employ it and, of those teams who do, they are very successful.” Ham says.

That ability adjust and adapt is why he stood out immediately to O’Connell. “I think CJ is going to have a lot of different roles for us. He knows that and the best part about CJ is he can do it all. And it’s one thing to be able to physically do it all, but he’s probably right up there with a few of our other guys on the offensive side of you teach him something one time and he’s got it and he’s ready to go execute it. So with that he’s learning a lot of different phases of our offense.” O’Connell says.

And why Ham is confident he’ll continue to dish out his own lessons on Sundays this fall. “They’re not the guys who brought me in obviously, we all know that, but these guys have made it clear right away that they see value in what I do and I’m excited to come out here and compete.” CJ says.

With the Vikings at training camp in Eagan, I’m zach Borg, Dakota News Now.

